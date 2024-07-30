Gzb: Kanwariyas vandalise and overturn SUV with police stamp

Ghaziabad: An SUV car with a ‘Police’ sticker on it was vandalised and overturned by a mob of Kanwariyas after the vehicle entered a lane reserved for kanwariyas and allegedly hit one of the pilgrims in Madhuban Bapudham area of Ghaziabad on Monday morning.



The incident took place around 10:30 am near the Duhai Rapid Rail Station. The SUV, belonging to the Hydel Vigilance Department and equipped with a siren, beacon light, and bearing police markings, ventured into the restricted lane and hit a kanwariya. Following this, several Kanwariyas proceeded to vandalize and overturn the vehicle in the middle of the road. A video capturing this event was widely circulated on the internet.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar, the Bolero car involved in the incident belongs to Avnish Tyagi, a resident of Radheshyam Colony Phase-5 in Muradnagar.

“Avnish had rented the car to the Vigilance Department of Power Corporation. On Sunday morning, while driving in the lane reserved for Kanwariyas on his way to the Hydel Office in Kavinagar area, his car accidentally touched a Kanwariya. This led to a commotion, and the Kanwariyas vandalised the vehicle. The police managed to calm the Kanwariyas and took the driver, Avnish Tyagi, into custody. No Kanwar has been reported broken during the incident” said DCP Kumar.

Considering the recent similar events, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to the Kanwariyas to maintain discipline during the Shravan month.

On Sunday, he emphasised the significance of the Kanwar Yatra, which is world-renowned, and how Shiva devotees across the country, particularly in North India, immerse themselves in the rituals of Mahadev, offering water to Shiva in all Shiva temples as a display of their immense devotion.

The Chief Minister highlighted the collaborative efforts of the central and state governments in planning for the safety and smooth journey of the devotees to ensure that no problems arise. However, he stressed the importance of self-discipline, stating that no festival or sadhana is complete without it.

He urged the devotees to be absorbed in the entire process, not only internally but also externally, to become like Shiva and embody the same level of self-discipline. Only then, he believes, will the Kanwar Yatra emerge as a true symbol of faith and belief.