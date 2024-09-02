Gzb: Four men arrested for rape, abduction of woman

Ghaziabad: A man has been arrested by Ghaziabad police along with three other friends in connection with the rape and brutal assault of a woman who was abducted and taken to Uttarakhand, said police officials.



According to police, the arrested accused persons have been identified as Anshu Chaudhary, Aditya Kapoor, Yash Aujla and Mohd Mustafa, all residents of Kavi Nagar area in Ghaziabad.

On August 21, Anshu Chaudhary called his fiancé for meeting him and took her to Rishikesh and raped her in a hotel. Their marriage had been fixed some time ago. After this, the series of conversations and meetings started on the phone, the complaint read.

During this, he also beat her and bit her all over body. While returning from Rishikesh, he called his friends who molested her in a moving car. They then fled after throwing her near a petrol pump in Ghaziabad. The woman’s family lodged an FIR on 24 August and the police arrested 4 men under BNS sections 309, 118, 74 and 87.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar said, “When the accused Anshu Chaudhary was returning with the victim from Rishikesh, he called his friends on the way. They also sat in the car. Three friends also molested the girl.

“All the accused have been arrested. The victim’s medical examination has been done and her statement has been recorded in the court,” said Kumar.