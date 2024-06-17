Gzb: Four labourers killed, 18 injured in truck collision

GHAZIABAD: Four people died and 18 were injured when the truck they were in was hit by another truck coming from behind near Muradnagar, a police officer said

on Sunday. According to Additional DCP Traffic (Ghaziabad), Veerendra Kumar, the incident happened at around 1.15 am Sunday when the trucks were passing the Peripheral Expressway under Muradnagar Police Station area.

The mini-truck, an Eicher Canter, was on its way from Sonipat in Haryana to Hardoi carrying some brick kiln workers, Kumar said. “Some people got down to urinate and a truck coming from behind hit the canter in its side, causing it to overturn … As a result, four persons died, while 18 others were injured. There were 35 passengers in the canter,” he said. The deceased have been identified as Mayadevi, 45, Irshad, 30, Najuman, 60, and Shamina, 20, all residents of Hardoi district, Kumar said.

The injured were rushed to the nearest community health centre from where they were referred to the Ghaziabad district hospital. Nine injured were sent to GTB Hospital in Delhi,

Kumar said.