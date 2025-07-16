GZB: Four juveniles sexually assault 14-yr-old girl inside apartment

Ghaziabad: Four juveniles allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in her Ghaziabad flat on Sunday, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when the girl was home alone, and the four boys sneaked into her flat and raped her, she mentioned in her complaint. When her mother returned home, she found the boys inside the residence.

Police have initiated an investigation after filing an FIR on Monday, including charges of gang rape and relevant sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A senior officer indicated that they await the girl’s statement before the magistrate and are working to identify all suspects. The victim’s father’s police complaint mentions that at 11.30 am on Sunday, his daughter received an Instagram message from one of the suspects who had been messaging her for two days. “ He told her that he was coming to the flat to meet her,” the complaint detailed. According to his statement, four boys arrived at their residence and rang the doorbell. “When my daughter opened the gate of the flat, the four accused forcibly took her into the room by covering her mouth with their hands and raped her by taking turns,” the complaint further mentioned.

The victim’s father said police response was delayed despite a 112 call and alleged some society members helped the suspects escape.