Gzb: Female security guard gang-raped by supervisor, two others

Ghaziabad: A 19-year-old female security guard was gang-raped by her supervisor along with two of his colleagues here.



Shaken by the assault, the victim tried to commit suicide by consuming poison. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The main accused has been arrested.

The incident took place in the basement of a building of Srishti Housing Society under the jurisdiction of Crossing Republic Police Station of Ghaziabad. The victim is a native of Jharkhand works as a security guard in the society. She lives at her aunt’s rented house in the area. The cousin of the victim had called 112 and informed about the rape. When police reached the society, the co-workers had admitted the victim to Vrindavan Hospital in Shahberi in a serious condition. Seeing her critical condition, she was referred to AIIMS late on Sunday night. An FIR has been registered against security supervisor Ajay and two unknown accused at Crossing Republic Police Station.