Gzb: Female college student shot dead; accused consumes poison, dies later

ghaziabad: A youth in his mid twenties allegedly shot dead a female college student before consuming poison in Gukhna area of Ghaziabad on early Thursday morning. While the girl died on the spot, the man succumbed during treatment at hospital.



According to police, the deceased man has been identified as Rahul (26), a resident of Bulandshahr district and Deepmala (20), a resident of Gukhna and studied M.Com at a private university in Ghaziabad. Around 8 am on Thursday, locals heard a gunshot and found that a man had fired at a girl as he barged into her house. “The neighbours rushed to the spot and caught hold on the accused who first locked himself in the bathroom and consumed poison. He was beaten up by the locals and police was called,” Nipun Agarwal, DCP(City), Ghaziabad said.

Police took the girl to hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. “Rahul's condition started deteriorating and he was taken to MMG hospital in Ghaziabad from where he was referred to GTB hospital in New Delhi and he succumbed during treatment,” the DCP added. A senior police officer at Ghaziabad police said that both the youth and the girl were known to each other for past five to six years and were found to be in a relationship.

“While the girl’s family has denied recognising the accused, Rahul, while being taken to the hospital told police that he got the pistol from the girl's family. Based on the statement, police are probing the matter from all possible angles,” the senior officer said.

“Police are scanning the call records of the accused and the CCTV cameras are being checked for information about when the accused had reached the locality. A case has been registered on the complaint received from girl’s brother Karan who had gone to temple at the time of incident,” the senior cop added.