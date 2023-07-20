Gzb: Car mows down hapless man, drags him few metres

In a shocking incident, a car driver ran over a man sitting on the road and dragged him for a few metres after the latter stuck under the moving vehicle. While the man succumbed to injuries, some youths in another car shot the act while making an Instagram/Facebook live video which has gone viral on social media.

The incident was reported from RDC flyover in Raj Nagar area under Kavi Nagar police station jurisdiction of Ghaziabad on Tuesday midnight. The Hyundai i20 car involved in the incident was bearing a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) sticker written “Vidhayak” on it and has been seized by police.

The whole incident was recorded in the camera of some commuters who were making an instagram live video. In the video, it is seen that a man is sitting in the middle of the road which appears to be a beggar or labourer. A car was coming from behind him kept running over the man without even applying brakes.

The victim came under the car but the driver did not stop after the accident and he dragged the trapped man. As soon as the car ran over the man, youths raised an alarm. Also stopped the vehicle of the accused. But by then the person trapped under the car had died.

Abhishek Srivastava, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Kavi Nagar said that a video is going viral on social media, in which a person sitting on the road was hit by a car.

“The man has died in the accident and the matter is being investigated. A case under sections of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent driving has been registered at Kavi Nagar police station. The car has been seized and the accused has been arrested by police. The deceased is yet to be identified as he didn’t carry any id proof,” the ASP said.

According to police, the accused identified as Saurabh Sharma (36), a resident of Mahagunpuram area in Ghaziabad. It was also found that the accused claims himself as close relative of Anil Sharma, BJP MLA from Shikarpur in Bulandshahr. Cops

said that the accused has been medically examined to check if he was drunk at the time of incident.