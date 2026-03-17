GZB: Bank manager shot dead by security guard after leave dispute

Ghaziabad: A bank manager was allegedly shot dead by a security guard inside a branch of Punjab & Sind Bank in the Loni Border area of Ghaziabad on Monday afternoon following a dispute over leave, officials said.



The incident occurred at the bank’s Balram Nagar branch around 1.45 pm. The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Sharma, who had been serving as the branch manager for nearly a year. The accused security guard, Ravindra Hooda, a resident of Baghpat district, had joined the branch about three months ago.

According to police officials, Hooda had reportedly been seeking leave for the past few days, which had led to frequent disagreements with the manager. On Monday afternoon, another heated argument broke out between the two inside the bank over the same issue.

During the altercation, Hooda allegedly lost his temper, picked up his service double-barrel 12-bore gun and fired at Sharma, hitting him in the chest. The gunshot caused panic inside the bank, with customers and staff rushing out in fear. After the shooting, the guard fled the spot while brandishing the weapon and escaped on a motorcycle parked outside the bank.

Bank employees and local residents rushed the injured manager to a nearby hospital without waiting for an ambulance. Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors later referred him to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi, where he died during treatment.

DCP (Rural) Surendranath Tiwari said the incident appeared to have stemmed from a dispute over leave between the manager and the guard. The accused fled the scene after firing the shot.

CCTV footage from the bank has been seized and is being examined as part of the investigation. Four teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused guard, who remains absconding. Further investigation is underway, police said.