Gzb Authority clears industrial township & Harnandipuram proj

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) board on Tuesday approved two major projects — an industrial township with a multi-modal logistics park at Modinagar and land acquisition for the Harnandipuram Township.

Officials said the industrial township-cum-logistics park will come up on around 251 hectares in Modinagar. Out of this, 61.84 hectares is already available as government land, while about 189.24 hectares will be procured from private landowners. The site is strategically located close to Delhi-Meerut Road, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Namo Bharat’s Meerut (South) station, and the Mohiuddinpur railway station.

“We want to develop this as a world-class project. A consultant will be appointed soon and work is expected to begin within six months. Although it was earlier proposed in two phases, we may now execute it as a single project since the authority is financially stronger. For the remaining land, we have three options — mutual consent with landowners, acquisition, or development agreement after advertisement,” said GDA vice chairperson Atul Vats.

Along with this, the board also decided that land for the proposed 521-hectare Harnandipuram Township will now be acquired formally instead of being purchased directly from farmers. The township is to be developed along the Delhi-Meerut Road and will involve land from eight villages — Mathurapur, Shamsher, Champat Nagar, Bhaneda Khurd, Nagla Firoz Mohanpur, Bhovapur, Shahpur Nij Morta, and Morta.

Earlier, under phase 1, the authority tried to buy land directly but could acquire only 20–25 hectares in three months. Due to the slow progress, the board has approved acquisition for both phases — five villages under phase 1 and three villages under phase 2. Around 470 hectares will be taken up through this process. The land acquisition process involves several steps, including notifications, public hearings, compensation awards, rehabilitation and resettlement. Officials estimate this will take about a year to complete.