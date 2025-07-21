GZB: Ambulance mows down Kanwariyas, 3 dead; probe on

Ghaziabad: Three Kanwariyas were killed while two were injured after their two wheeler was hit by an ambulance in Modinagar area of Ghaziabad on late Saturday night. According to police, the deceased were identified as Sachin Kumar alias Johnny (22) from Sahibabad and Abhinav Samaniya (25), from Ghaziabad. The motorcycle rider, Hrithik (22), from Ghaziabad succumbed during treatment.

Police said that the Kanwariyas were on their way to Haridwar when the accident took place around midnight around 12. The force of the collision was such that the pilgrims were flung into the air and landed several metres away on the road. “The incident occurred when a private Hospital ambulance travelling from Meerut to Modinagar struck a scooty and a motorcycle late on Saturday night. The injured were transported to Subharti Hospital in Meerut where two Kanwariyas on the scooty were declared dead,” said DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari.

The ambulance staff, Ajay Kumar (25), from Delhi, and Haroon (30), from Bhojpur, sustained serious injuries. They are currently receiving treatment at a Modinagarhospital.

“As of now we have not received any complaint in the matter. However, an investigation is underway and appropriate actions will be taken,” the DCP added. While some kanwariyas staged a protest late at night, police managed to disperse the crowd and pacify the situation.Officials said the vehicle has been seized, and further investigation is underway.

The ambulance, reportedly travelling at a high speed belonged to Jeevan Hospital in Modinagar — owned by Devendra Shivcharan, husband of BJP Modinagar MLA Dr Manju Siwach.