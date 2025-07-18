GZB: 6 held in robbery case; Rs 23L recovered

GHAZIABAD: Days after a grocery shop owner was robbed of Rs 23 lakh in Pratap Vihar, police arrested six men and recovered the full amount. The victim, Pravesh Vishnoi, was returning home on a scooter when three bike-borne men intercepted him near Kanawari and snatched his bag. An FIR was lodged the following day.

Three accused were arrested after an encounter on Wednesday night, during which two sustained bullet injuries. Three more were arrested later. Police recovered Rs 5 lakh, firearms, and the motorcycle used in the crime from the first trio, and the remaining Rs 18

lakh from the others.