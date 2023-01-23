Gzb: 3 arrested in connection with murder of woman

ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police have arrested three persons, including a father-son duo, in connection with the murder of a woman, who was found lying on the main road under Kotwali police station area around six days ago. Police said that the man was in an illicit relationship with the victim and he along with his son and his friend killed the woman.



According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Charan Singh and his son Rohit, both natives of Gautam Buddh Nagar district and Rohit’s friend Sandeep, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police-city, Ghaziabad said that the woman was found lying in an injured condition on the GT Road near Industrial area on Tuesday night. “Police rescued the woman and she was admitted to MMG hospital where she succumbed to injuries. Following the incident, police identified the victim and on the basis of complaint filed by her husband, identified as Amrit, a case was registered at Kavi Nagar police station,” Agarwal said.

The officer said that on the basis of post-mortem reports, the actual cause of death of the woman was ascertained. “Initially it looked like the woman met with an accident but on the basis of post-mortem reports, it was known that she was murder after strangling her throat,” Agarwal added.

Police interrogated the husband and neighbours of the deceased and it was found that the woman was in a relationship with a person named Charan Singh, a resident of the same village and both used to go out together. “While the family of the deceased and her lover opposed their relationship, on the day of incident, the woman had stayed at a hotel with Singh and later in evening she was found lying on the road,” the DCP said.

Detailing the crime incident, the DCP informed that Singh had called the woman to the hotel while her son Rohit waited outside in car. “Singh wanted to eliminate the woman as his son had threatened him with dire consequences if he do not end up his relationship with the woman. Charan Singh and Rohit killed the deceased by making her sit in their Wagonar and threw her body on the road.

“An attempt was made to make the murder look like a road accident and both of them fled the spot. Rohit called his friend Sandeep for help and at the same time they stopped a tractor trolley passing by and lured the driver and made him learn that the woman had met with accident with the tractor and they also shot a video,” the DCP informed.