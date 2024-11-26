Gzb: 14-yr-old girl gives birth to boy

Ghaziabad: A 13-year-old boy allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl living in a neighborhood in Ghaziabad with the girl becoming seven months pregnant, following which the survivor gave birth to a boy at a Delhi hospital prompting police to lodge an FIR and apprehend the juvenile accused.

According to the police, the zero FIR lodged in Kalyanpuri Police Station of Delhi was transferred to Khoda Police Station in Ghaziabad Sunday. After this, Khoda police apprehended the teen.

The victim’s mother is earning a living by putting up a food cart. Victim’s father died a few months ago. She is a student of class 8 in a school in Delhi. She became friends with a 13-year-old boy while living in the neighborhood in Khoda.

After this, the boy raped her in May. She became seven months pregnant. When she had pain in her stomach, the family took her to LBS Hospital in Delhi, where the girl was found to be seven months pregnant after examination.

At the same time, the police and CWC were informed about this matter. Fifteen days ago, the teenager gave birth to a boy. The CWC team reached the spot and counseled her, after which a zero FIR was registered in Delhi Kalyanpuri Police Station. At the same time, on Sunday, the case was transferred to Khoda Police Station.

The police registered a report and caught the teen. The police station has started further action in this case.

Mother and son are admitted in a hospital in Delhi. Khoda police investigation has revealed that the two were in love. Both also wanted to get married. Right now the teenager and her child are admitted in a hospital in Delhi. Both their mothers are friends.