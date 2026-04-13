Gym trainer held for selling stolen vehicles

NEW DELHI: A graduate gym trainer was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly supplying stolen luxury vehicles on demand, with two stolen brand-new cars in his possession, an officer said on Sunday.



Mohammad Ashraf Khan was apprehended in the Jhotwara area of Jaipur following a tip-off about the two Delhi-registered cars stolen in the national capital.

A Hyundai Creta and a Mahindra Scorpio-N with temporary registration numbers were recovered at his instance. Both vehicles had been stolen from Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area earlier this year.

According to the police, on April 6, a team received information about the sighting of a stolen vehicle in Jaipur.

A team from the Delhi Police raided the area the very next day, coordinating with its local counterpart, and nabbed Khan.

“During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had procured the stolen vehicles from a person identified as Shakeel, a resident of Jaipur,” a senior police officer said.

Police said Khan, a graduate working as a gym trainer, used to lure clients by offering luxury cars at throwaway prices. He also used such vehicles to impress his clients and lead a lavish lifestyle.