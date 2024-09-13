Gym owner shot dead by bikers in South Delhi's GK

New Delhi: A 35-year-old man was shot dead by two bike borne assailants in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area on Thursday night, officials said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that an information was received regarding firing at GK 1, adding one person was injured and taken to the Max Hospital. The police personnel on reaching the spot found some bullet projectiles and empty cartridges. On enquiry, it was found that Nadir Shah, a resident of CR Park, had suffered bullet injuries, police said.

"The attackers came on a two wheeler, fired on him and ran away. He was immediately rushed to the hospital by his friends but was declared brought dead," Chauhan said. Shah used to a run a gym here on a partnership basis. The investigations are on from all possible angles, he added. The police has also not ruled out the possibility of a gang war.