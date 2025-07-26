Gym owner held for gouging man’s eye at Gurugram party

New Delhi: A 40-year-old gym owner has been arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly gouging out a 32-year-old man’s eye with a knife during a violent altercation at a birthday party in Nathupur village.

The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call received at the DLF Phase-3 Police Station.

The accused has been identified as Naveen (40) resident of Nathupur, near Totaram Chowk, Nathupur, Gurugram.

According to the police, the weapon used in the attack has been recovered from the accused’s possession. The incident, which occurred on July 9, left the 32-year-old victim, Roki, permanently blinded in one eye.

The matter came to light when police received information from Medanta Hospital on July 10 about a patient admitted with serious injuries sustained in a fight. The victim was initially unfit to record his statement. However, on July 12, he told police that during the birthday celebration of a friend, the accused, Naveen, arrived and started abusing other guests.

When Roki intervened, asking him to stop, Naveen allegedly punched him in the eye and stabbed him in the face and chest with a sharp knife-like weapon. As blood poured from his injuries, Roki’s friends rushed him to the hospital. On their way, Naveen allegedly stopped their scooter, issued threats, and warned of further violence. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at DLF Phase-3 Police Station. A medical report later confirmed that the attack had permanently damaged the victim’s eye, prompting the addition of stringent charges under BNS Sections 118(2) and 110.

Following the investigation, the accused was apprehended on July 23 near Totaram Chowk by a police team led by Sub-Inspector Surender Kumar.

During interrogation, Naveen confessed to the crime, citing a fit of rage. His criminal history includes four

previous cases in Gurugram, involving assault, extortion, and gambling.