Gym owner & accomplice nabbed over Fatehpur Beri violent assault

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two suspects in connection with an attempt to murder case registered at Fatehpur Beri Police Station.

The accused were identified as Aakash Bhati alias Lavi (26), and Ankit alias Murgi (25), both residents of Gurugram, Haryana.

According to the police, the case dates back to April 3, when a financial dispute between two individuals, Arun and Deepak, escalated into violence.

Acting on Arun’s instructions, a group of assailants, including Aakash and Ankit, attacked Deepak and his companion Ajay near their residence, wielding sticks and rods.

The attackers fled after the assault, leaving the victims seriously injured.

The police investigation identified Aakash and Ankit as key suspects. Despite extensive efforts, the local police failed to locate them, leading to the Crime Branch’s involvement.

On November 12, ASI Ajay Kumar received information about Aakash’s whereabouts. Acting on the tip, a team set a trap and arrested him near FOXX Gym in Gurugram, Haryana. Aakash’s interrogation led the police to Ankit, who was subsequently apprehended in Gurugram.

Under the leadership of Inspector Gurmeet Singh and supervision of ACP Rohitash Singh, a special team comprising several officers tracked and apprehended the suspects.

The accused Aakash runs FOXX Gym in Gurugram, while Ankit is involved in his family’s property business.

Both were reportedly friends from college and allegedly played significant roles in the premeditated attack orchestrated by Arun.