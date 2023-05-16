Gusty winds with light rain expected today

New Delhi: Delhiites can anticipate some much-needed relief from heat on Tuesday with the weatherman predicting gusty winds along with light rain or drizzle at isolated places.



Delhi recorded a high of 41.3 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average while the minimum temperature settled at 25.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Humidity levels oscillated between 27 per cent and 50 per cent.

The meteorological (MeT) department has predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places towards night.

The weatherman has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Tuesday along with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle towards the afternoon or evening at one or two places along with gusty

winds.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

For May 18, the weather office has said that the national capital could see strong surface winds during the day while for May 19, it has said that there is a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate category

at 162.

The AQI of neighbouring areas of Ghaziabad (160), Greater Noida (171) and Noida (186) was also recorded in the moderate category while the air quality of Faridabad (100) stood in the satisfactory zone and that of Gurugram (273) fell into the poor category.

The air quality is likely to remain in the moderate category till May 18.