Gurugram’s Vibgyor High students excel worldwide

Gurugram: Gurugram-based VIBGYOR High integrates academic excellence with values such as empathy, resilience, and civic responsibility. The school’s initiatives, including the recent ‘Tie-a-Rakhi’ drive that honoured the Indian Army, reflect its commitment to shaping compassionate and responsible citizens. With plans to expand its educational model across other states, the educational institute to create an environment where students are encouraged to be confident, capable, and empathetic leaders of tomorrow.

The school’s holistic approach to education is evident in its students’ outstanding achievements on national and international platforms. Students from different grades secured category wins at the prestigious FIDE Rapid and Blitz Chess tournaments, showcasing their strategic thinking and determination. Girl students also brought laurels by winning multiple titles at District and State level Judo competitions. Furthermore, several learners ranked among the top 15 at the International Science Olympiad, excelling in subjects such as Mathematics, Computer Science, and General Knowledge.

These successes further combine classroom teaching with practical, real-world experiences, sports, arts, and community initiatives.

“Our goal is to inspire students to push boundaries and excel globally,” said vice chairperson Kavita Kerawalla.