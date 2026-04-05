Gurugram: Woman ‘raped’ by former councillor; booked

Gurugram: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly raped multiple times by a former councillor and his associate under the pretext of mediating a dowry case with her estranged husband in the Pataudi area here, police said on Saturday.

The woman had filed a dowry case against her husband and had been living with her parents. Following this, the accused contacted her and promised a reconciliation with her husband, they said.

The complainant told the police that in October 2024, the accused -- former Pataudi councillor Zahid and his associate, Sonu -- lured her to a hotel in Helimandi and gang-raped her. After which, they raped her multiple times in different hotels in Pataudi and also threatened her into silence.

“On February 17 this year, Zahid called me to his house, where Sonu was already present, and they both raped me. When I said to report the matter to the police, they threatened to kill me. While I was on my way to report the matter, Zahid and his wife assaulted me in the market”, the complainant said. A case under was registered.