Gurugram woman arrested for boyfriend’s murder to end relationship

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram police arrested Neetu alias Nisha (34) for murdering her boyfriend Vicky to end their relationship.



The crime was reported through a PCR call at the Sadar Police Station. Vicky’s body was found in Kachhi colony, but initial investigations lacked clues. Vicky, a local resident working at a private hospital, was identified later. Neetu confessed, revealing that she killed Vicky during an argument when he insulted her family. She struck him with a tawa, fled with his phone, and was later apprehended. The case underscores the consequences of unresolved domestic disputes.