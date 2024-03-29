Gurugram: Wife, boyfriend held for husband’s murder by strangulation

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Police has arrested a wife and her boyfriend in connection with the murder of her husband. The incident came to light when a PCR call was made to the Sector 10 Police Station, prompting immediate action.



The victim, Mukesh (40) from Bahbalpur, Kannauj Uttar Pradesh, was found deceased. The arrested accused were identified as Seema (35), Mukesh’s wife, and Shekhar (25), resident of Basai Enclave, Gurugram. The heinous crime occurred in Basai Enclave Part-2, Gurugram, and was swiftly responded to by law enforcement under the guidance of the Deputy Commissioner of Police West, Karan Goyal, and ACP West Shiv Archana, of the Gurugram Police.

Investigations unveiled a sinister motive behind the murder- Seema, Mukesh’s wife, and Shekhar, Mukesh’s distant relative and who works as a cab driver, conspired to eliminate Mukesh due to the discovery of their illicit affair.

Shekhar executed the plan by strangling Mukesh with a muffler on Wednesday morning, driven by the desire to remove him from their path. Mukesh’s discovery of the affair prompted him to consider relocating with Seema to their native village, ultimately leading to the tragic outcome.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court, where the police will seek further

custody for interrogation and evidence recovery.