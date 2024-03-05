Gurugram: Two employees of food delivery company killed in road accident

Gurugram:Two employees of a food delivery company were killed in Bajghera near the Dwarka expressway after a speeding canter hit their bike from behind in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the matter at the Bajghera police station, they said.

Aamir, a resident of Khurja in Uttar Pradesh, in his complaint said that he along with his friends Bunty Kumar, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Akash, a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Chandra, a resident of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, went to

their office on different bikes to conduct the company’s audit work on Sunday night.

Akash and Bunty were riding a bike towards Delhi after completing the audit work late in the night he said.