Gurugram Traffic Police tow and fine 474 vehicles in wk-long drive

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police towed and challaned 474 vehicles during a week-long special enforcement drive against illegal parking across the city.



The campaign was conducted from March 8 to March 15 to ease traffic congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement on busy roads and public spaces.

The drive was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Vikas Arora and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan.

Traffic police teams targeted vehicles illegally parked along roadsides, at major intersections, and in market areas and other public spaces that frequently witness heavy traffic.

According to officials, the vehicles were removed using cranes and challaned under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Authorities noted that illegal parking remains one of the primary causes of traffic congestion in the city.

The enforcement operation was conducted with the assistance of cranes provided by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which were deployed at key traffic points to remove vehicles obstructing the free flow of traffic.

Officials said such drives are necessary to maintain road discipline and prevent traffic jams, particularly in busy commercial and residential areas where illegal parking is frequently reported.

Alongside enforcement, the traffic police are also focusing on public awareness regarding the importance of following traffic rules.

Authorities urged citizens to park only in designated areas and avoid leaving vehicles in no-parking zones or along busy roadways.

Police said similar enforcement drives will continue in the future to ensure safer roads and smoother traffic movement across Gurugram.