Gurugram traffic police target rd violations, reward ‘traffic heroes’

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued 17,063 challans and collected Rs 2,40,95,600 in fines between June 9 and June 15.

The enforcement drive was carried out under the ongoing #ChallanNahiSalamMilega campaign, initiated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan.

The campaign focused on improving road safety and compliance with traffic regulations. The challans were issued for a variety of offences, including 2,869 cases of wrong-side driving, 1,665 for ignoring road markings, 1,425 pillion riders without helmets, and 1,332 for not wearing seat belts.

Additionally, 1,051 violations were recorded for improper lane changes, 992 for drivers without helmets, 741 for wrong parking, and 735 for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Dangerous U-turns accounted for 598 violations, while triple riding, use of mobile phones while driving, and overspeeding contributed 260, 168, and 133 challans respectively.

The #ChallanNahiSalamMilega campaign aims not only to penalize offenders but also to educate the public.

Through strict enforcement and data-driven awareness, the initiative seeks to prevent road accidents and reduce financial and human losses caused by reckless driving.

During the campaign week, the Gurugram Traffic Police also conducted awareness drives at 18 different locations using mobile safety vans.

More than 660 people were informed about key traffic regulations and emergency helpline numbers, including Dial 112 and 1095.

Officials advised commuters to maintain appropriate speed limits, ensure safe distances while driving, wear helmets when riding two-wheelers, and refrain from using mobile phones or consuming alcohol while driving.

In a bid to encourage responsible driving, five citizens who followed traffic norms were recognized as “Traffic Heroes” and awarded certificates.

The department plans to continue honoring such individuals and to appoint volunteers as Traffic Mitras to assist with traffic management and awareness initiatives.