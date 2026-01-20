Gurugram Traffic Police issues advisory regarding entry of heavy vehicles in Delhi

Gurugram: Gurugram Traffic Police on Tuesday issued an advisory regarding the entry of heavy vehicles in Delhi in view of the Republic Day function on January 26 and the final rehearsal on January 23. During this time, the entry of heavy vehicles in Delhi will be closed, said police.

A senior officer said that more than 3,000 police personnel will be deployed for security on Republic Day in Gurugram. Checking operations are being conducted at railway stations, bus stands, metro stations, and other locations. Police personnel in plain clothes have also been deployed at many locations, he added.

"This is to apprise all the goods vehicle transporters, medium and heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Gurugram/Delhi on January 22 from 5 pm to January 23 till 1:30 pm. Similarly, on January 25 from 5 pm to January 26 till 1:30 pm.

"In order to ensure smooth traffic flow and to minimise inconvenience to commuters, heavy vehicles will be diverted. Heavy vehicles coming from the Jaipur side on NH48 will be diverted at Pachgaon on KMP Expressway.

"Heavy vehicles from Gurugram local area will be diverted to alternate routes at various points, including Hero-Honda Chowk, Shankar Chowk, Mehrauli Border, Sohna, Pataudi, Farukhnagar. Milk, vegetables, fruits, fire brigade, ambulance and airport passenger's vehicles are not restricted. Vehicles going towards other districts or states (should) use KMP Expressway from Panchgoan Chowk," read the advisory.