Gurugram traffic police issues 453 fines, collects Rs 11.4L within a day

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram traffic police issued 453 challans in a single day during a special enforcement campaign conducted on November 9, targeting vehicles without number plates, triple riding on two-wheelers, and the use of black films on vehicle windows, with the total fines collected amounting to Rs 11,40,500.

According to police reports, the highest number of violations is 263 for vehicles operating without number plates. Additionally, 102 challans were issued for triple riding on two-wheelers, and 88 were for vehicles using black films.

These practices not only compromise road safety but can also aid in illegal activities, prompting authorities to act decisively.

The initiative is part of Gurugram police’s ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents.

“Our goal is to make Gurugram’s roads safer and prevent avoidable accidents,” a senior police official stated.

The use of black films, in particular, has been flagged as a concern due to its potential misuse in criminal activities.

Similarly, triple riding and unmarked vehicles are significant contributors to road mishaps and law violations.

In a public appeal, the Gurugram police urged citizens to adhere to traffic rules and follow safety guidelines.

Riders are reminded that two-wheeler vehicles are designed for a maximum of two passengers, and wearing helmets is mandatory.

Motorists are also cautioned against using mobile phones while driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, and violating other traffic regulations.

This special campaign is part of a broader effort by the Gurugram police to instill a culture of compliance among road users.

Authorities have confirmed that similar enforcement drives will continue in the future to deter violations and ensure public safety.

The Gurugram police stressed that adhering to traffic laws is a collective responsibility. They urged citizens to follow safety rules, emphasising the role of responsible behavior in ensuring safer roads.