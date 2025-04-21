Gurugram traffic police ‘challans’ 13,526 drivers, collects ₹1.24 crore

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police has taken strict action against 13,526 drivers between January 1 and April 17, collecting fines amounting to Rs 1.24 crore.

The enforcement drive was part of a focused campaign to install lane discipline and ensure safer traffic movement across the city.

The special campaign, conducted under the leadership of Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora, and directed by DCP Traffic Shri Virender Vij, with supervision from ACP (Traffic Headquarters/Highway) Satyapal Yadav, targeted drivers who disregarded lane-driving norms.

The initiative aimed to reduce road accidents caused by improper lane usage and sudden lane changes, which remain among the leading causes of road mishaps in the region.

Through consistent monitoring and stringent enforcement, Gurugram Police teams identified and penalized violators using surveillance tools and on-ground inspections.

The drive was part of a larger effort to streamline vehicular movement and promote adherence to traffic regulations for public safety.

Officials highlighted that proper lane discipline is crucial for maintaining smooth traffic flow and minimizing accidents.

Despite visible lane markings and ongoing awareness efforts, many drivers continue to flout lane rules.

The police stressed the importance of such campaigns, noting that enforcement has already contributed to a noticeable reduction in road accidents and has enhanced the overall safety of commuters.

In addition to penal action, the Gurugram Police has been actively involved in public education.

Regular awareness drives are being conducted to inform drivers especially truckers, commercial drivers, school bus operators, and auto-rickshaw drivers, about the importance of lane discipline and broader traffic rules.

Traffic awareness workshops and road safety classes have also been organised to reinforce safe driving habits.

Authorities emphasised that these efforts are not just punitive but preventive. By instilling a culture of road discipline, the Gurugram Police hopes to create a safer commuting environment for all road users.

Gurugram Police has appealed to the public to respect lane markings and follow traffic rules diligently.