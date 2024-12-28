Gurugram sees daylong rain

Gurugram: Gurugram was pelted with intermittent rain throughout Friday, leading to waterlogging in several areas and traffic jams all across.

The service lane of the expressway near Narsinghpur was one of the many stretches that become submerged in water. An electricity transformer fell on the road leading to the Mini Secretariat near the District Court, rendering the stretch out of bound for commuters. A big tree fell on the Sector 14 main road, forcing it to be closed for more than four hours. Hours-long power cuts were witnessed in several areas of the district, including Sector 14, Shivaji Nagar, and Civil Lines.