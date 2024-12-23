Gurugram police’s week-long drink-drive programme nets 538 offenders

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police issued challans to 538 individuals, including eight women drivers, for violating the traffic rule of drink and drive, in a week-long campaign.

The campaign, which ran from December 16 to December 21, was launched under the guidance of Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, and Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Virendra Vij.

The campaign aimed to curb instances of driving under the influence of alcohol and to ensure better traffic management across the city. Special teams of traffic police were deployed at strategic checkpoints, where rigorous inspections were conducted to identify offenders.

During the operation, police teams stationed at designated locations intercepted vehicles and checked drivers for signs of intoxication. A total of 538 drivers, including eight women, were found violating the law and were issued challans as per legal provisions.

The effort reflects the commitment of Gurugram Police to enhance road safety and reduce accidents caused by impaired driving.

Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Virendra Vij explained that the campaign was planned meticulously. “We formed multiple teams and placed them at critical points across the city to monitor and apprehend violators. The objective was to send a strong message that drunk driving will not be tolerated,” he said.

The initiative is part of a broader strategy by Gurugram Police to enforce traffic rules and encourage responsible behavior among motorists. Drunk driving remains a significant concern for traffic authorities, as it poses serious risks to both drivers and pedestrians.

Beyond issuing challans, the campaign sought to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence. Gurugram Police emphasised that compliance with traffic rules is essential for ensuring the safety of all road users.

Gurugram Police emphasised that their enforcement campaigns against drunk driving are ongoing efforts to improve road safety.

Night-time checkpoints will continue periodically to penalise offenders. “Residents are urged to follow traffic rules and avoid driving under the influence. Road safety depends on collective responsibility,” read an official statement. Drunk driving is punishable under Indian law, with penalties including fines, licence suspension, or imprisonment.

The police aim to deter such behaviour and foster accountability among drivers. Drunk driving remains a leading cause of road accidents in India, and stricter measures are crucial to reducing fatalities.