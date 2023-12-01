Gurugram Police nabs mastermind of gang planning kidnappings

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police has apprehended a key member of a gang on Tuesday involved in planning kidnappings.



The police received the information about the gang member through an unknown source at Crime Branch Gurugram.

The apprehended individual was identified as Vikas alias Vicky (28), a resident of Gauda village, Mahendragarh, currently in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Police, in a significant interstate operation, the Crime Branch of Gurugram Police successfully apprehended Vikas alias Vicky, levying charges of robbery, kidnapping, assault, theft, abduction, and illegal possession of weapons against him.

The successful operation was executed at Gokulpur district, Sikar, Rajasthan, with the apprehension of the accused.

Initially, this operation was conducted on May 31 and resulted in the arrest of seven individuals from Mahendrawada Bhondsi, Gurugram.

All individuals previously apprehended were affiliated with the same criminal gang.

During police interrogation, Vikas confessed to facilitating accommodation for the arrested gang

members and providing them with weapons for

their planned criminal activities.

He admitted involvement in a looting incident in Sector-40, Gurugram, and disclosed his connection to an Arms Act case in Sadar, Gurugram.

Vikas carries a substantial criminal record, tallying 10 charges spread across various locations, encompassing 5 in Rajasthan, 1 in Mahendragarh, 2 in Gurugram, and 2 in Dadri.

The charges encompass a range of serious offenses such as robbery, assault, theft, abduction, and violations of the Arms Act.