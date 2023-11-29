Gurugram Police nab 5, one juvenile, in Rs 10.36 cr fraud

New Delhi: Gurugram Police has exposed a staggering 2,857 cases linked to a widespread cyber



scam with the apprehension of six cyber criminals including one juvenile who managed to swindle approximately Rs 10.36 crore across India.

According to the police, a dedicated team of the Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police apprehended 6 accused, including two women and one minor, involved in various fraudulent incidents.

The individuals were identified as Kumari Upasana, Puja Sharma, Manish, Sonu Sharma, and Akeeb.

The Gurugram Police, through meticulous investigation and data analysis conducted in collaboration with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center, unveiled the extensive scope of the cyber scam.

All the accused were found to be connected to complaints totaling Rs 10.36 crore filed across India in a staggering 2,857 cases.

Notably, 154 cases were reported nationwide, with 9 cases registered specifically in Haryana.

The accused were deeply entrenched in fraudulent activities, employing various tactics to deceive unsuspecting victims.

These tactics included creating fake identities on Instagram, sending barcodes under the guise of selling iPhones, luring individuals with false job offers, and tricking them into investing money on Telegram by manipulating engagement on YouTube videos.

The Cyber Police team executed a successful operation, seizing 8 mobile phones and 11 SIM cards from the possession of the accused.

These devices were instrumental in carrying out the elaborate schemes that resulted in substantial financial losses for numerous victims.

This revelation comes as a stark reminder of the increasing sophistication of cyber criminals and the need for robust cybersecurity measures.

Authorities are urging citizens to remain

vigilant and report any suspicious online activities to prevent falling victim to

such scams.