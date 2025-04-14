Gurugram police issue nearly 10,000 challans in March

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram Traffic Police issued a total of 9,832 challans during the month of March 2025 in two separate enforcement campaigns, resulting in fines amounting to over Rs 2.56 crore.

The campaigns targeted over-speeding and the illegal use of black films on vehicles, as part of the department’s efforts to enhance road safety and deter criminal activity.

The crackdown on over-speeding, conducted from March 1 to March 31, led to 9,078 challans being issued and fines amounting to Rs 1.81 crore. This campaign was implemented under the direction of Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora and the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virendra Vij.

To ensure effective enforcement, special checkpoints were set up on Saturday and Sunday mornings, focusing on identifying speeding vehicles and reducing the risk of accidents due to reckless driving.

Simultaneously, Gurugram Police launched a campaign to enforce the ban on black films applied to vehicle windows.

These films are prohibited under traffic regulations as they pose visibility and security risks. The operation led to 754 challans and fines totaling Rs 75.40 lakh.

Officials noted that the misuse of black films can aid in concealing illegal activities and obstruct law enforcement efforts, making their removal essential to public safety.

While the fines were substantial, police emphasised that the goal of both campaigns was preventive rather than merely punitive. Officials stressed the importance of building a culture of compliance with traffic laws to protect lives and maintain order on the roads.

Alongside the targeted violations, authorities also raised awareness about other common infractions, including helmetless riding, triple riding on two-wheelers, driving under the influence, and mobile phone usage while driving.

In a public appeal, Gurugram Police advised two-wheeler riders to adhere to the two-person limit, wear helmets, and avoid reckless behaviors such as riding in the wrong direction or operating vehicles without number plates.

The department underlined that responsible driving is a civic duty and a critical factor in preventing road mishaps.

Authorities confirmed that these types of enforcement drives will continue in the future. The Gurugram Traffic Police reaffirmed their dedication to making the city’s roads safer and more orderly through sustained monitoring, public awareness, and strict action against violations.