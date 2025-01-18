Gurugram Police foils robbery bid, five held

Gurugram: Gurugram Police has foiled a robbery bid by arresting five people with illegal weapons here, officials said on Friday.

According to police, they received a tip-off that five people, who had multiple cases of theft and the Arms Act registered against them, were plotting a robbery attempt near the Adani Society in Sector 63A.

A team of the Crime Unit conducted a rain and arrested the accused -- Shiv Kumar, Aman, Vishnu, Ishub and Shokeen. They also recovered a country-made pistol with a cartridge, an iron rod, a torch and a stick from their possession, police said.

“From a perusal of the criminal records of the accused, it was revealed that Shiv had six cases of theft registered against him. While Aman had cases under the Arms Act and robbery against him. Four cases of theft were registered against Vishnu and five cases, including murder, were registered against Shokeen,” a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said. An FIR was registered and further investigation is underway, police added.