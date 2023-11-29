Gurugram Police bust OLX fraud scheme, 2 arrested

New Delhi: The Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police arrested two individuals on Monday for a fraudulent scheme on OLX.



The police received the information about the incident through the complaint registered at Cyber Police Station Manesar.

The arrested accused were identified as Vishnu resident of Bagahi village, Bharatpur,

Rajasthan, and Rahul resident of Kuthmari village, Bhivadi Rajasthan. According to the police, the case dates back to October 17, 2022,

when an individual filed a written complaint at the Cyber Police Station, alleging fraud of Rs 44,000 related to a house rental advertised on OLX.

Subsequently, the Cyber Crime Police Station registered a case under the relevant sections.

The accused Vishnu was arrested at IMT Chowk, Manesar, and Rahul was arrested from his residence.

The accused were involved in duping unsuspecting victims under the pretext of renting houses.

During police interrogation, it was revealed that the accused, along with their associates, orchestrated a scheme to fraudulently obtain Rs 44,000 from the complainant’s bank account by posing as landlords advertising houses for rent on OLX.

Vishnu had utilized the documents of another person to open the bank account used in the scam.

Further investigations brought to light that Vishnu, employed as a labour supervisor in a company, had facilitated the opening of a bank account for Rahul, another labourer, and subsequently sold the account to him for Rs 20,000.

Rahul, in turn, reportedly sold the account to another individual for Rs 35,000. Shockingly, this modus operandi was repeated with eight different bank accounts.

The police team is actively conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations, utilizing advanced police technology to gather evidence.