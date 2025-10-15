Gurugram Police bust fake call centre in Delhi, 5 held for fraud

GURUGRAM: Gurugram Police have busted a fake call centre in Delhi and arrested five people for allegedly posing as bank employees and committing cyber frauds, officials said.

The accused were identified as Gyanendra (36), Amar alias Banta (26), Aman (24), Amita (26) and Yasna (26).

A police team led by Inspector Sandeep Kumar conducted a raid on Monday night in the Akshardham area in Delhi and arrested the accused.

Amita and Yasna were released on bail after they agreed to join the investigation, while the other three accused were taken on two days’ police remand for questioning.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that Amar is the mastermind of the gang. He had a garment business and suffered significant losses. During that time, he met a man who engaged in credit card recharges and other fraudulent activities. Amar began working with him,” the police said.

In June 2025, Amar planned to commit fraud by himself and made Gyanendra his partner in crime. They then hired Yasna and Amita to work in their fake call centre.

“The accused called people and took their credit card details. They then accessed their phone and committed cyber fraud,” police said.

Eight mobile phones, four SIM cards, and two diaries were recovered from their possession, police added. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber, said.