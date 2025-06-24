Gurugram: Nigerian tourist held for possession of MDMA

GURUGRAM: The Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police has arrested a Nigerian National with a packet of narcotic substance MDMA.

An anonymous source tipped the Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police about the criminal.

The accused has been identified as Nwafor Donatus Azor a resident of Enugugu State, Nigeria.

According to the police, the accused was found in possession of 11.98 grams of MDMA, a synthetic drug, along

with a motorcycle.

Following the seizure, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Sector-57.

The arrested individual has been identified as Nwafor Donatus Azor. Acting on specific intelligence, the police team detained him before he could distribute the narcotic substance in the area.

The operation is being seen as a preventive success in the ongoing efforts to curb the supply of illegal drugs in the region.

During the preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he arrived in India in May 2023 on a tourist visa, which was

valid until May 2024.

He stayed in Mumbai until April 2025 and then shifted to Delhi in May 2025. According to police sources, he procured the MDMA from another foreign national in Delhi and came to Gurugram intending to sell it for profit.

The police stated that the accused had not managed to sell any of the drug before he was apprehended.

Officials further added that this arrest might lead to the unearthing of a larger network involving foreign nationals engaged in the drug trade.

Authorities will now present the accused before a local court to seek his police custody for further interrogation.

The investigation is ongoing, and the police are working to identify the supplier and any other individuals connected to the case.