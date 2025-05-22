Gurugram man held for defrauding over 100 using fake Army ID online

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram police have arrested a young man who impersonated an Army officer on Facebook and Instagram to defraud over 100 people by selling old motorcycles and cars.

The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Gurugram.

The accused has been identified as Mubahid alias Wahid resident of Badi Masjid Wali Gali, Lakhnaka-262, Palwal.

According to the police, the accused was apprehended from Sector-14, Gurugram, following a technical surveillance operation conducted under the guidance of Priyanshu Diwan, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime.

The police team, led by Inspector Amit Kumar, In-charge of Cyber Crime Police Station, Gurugram, successfully brought the fraudster to justice on May 21.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had created multiple fake Instagram IDs and posted misleading advertisements to trap unsuspecting victims.

He targeted individuals who posted ads on platforms like YouTube and Instagram to sell their motorcycles.

When potential buyers commented on these ads, Mubahid would either share his contact number or obtain theirs. He then contacted the buyers, sending screenshots of the original ads and falsely claiming ownership of the motorcycles.

In some instances, he impersonated an Army personnel, stating that he was being posted elsewhere urgently and needed to sell his bike quickly.

This tactic lured victims into trusting him, leading them to transfer money for the purchase of the vehicles. After receiving the payments, the accused would vanish, leaving the victims defrauded.

Mubahid confessed to carrying out more than 100 such fraudulent activities across various locations. Specifically, he admitted to committing three fraud cases in Gurugram alone.

Following his confession, a case was registered against him at Cyber Crime (East) Police Station, Gurugram, under relevant legal provisions.

He was formally arrested and charged accordingly.

During the investigation, police recovered two mobile phones from Mubahid’s possession, which were used to facilitate these cyber frauds.

These devices are now under scrutiny to gather further evidence and details related to the scam.

The accused is scheduled to be presented before the Court for police custody remand.

Authorities intend to conduct further interrogation during the remand period to uncover additional facts and identify any other possible accomplices or related crimes.

The police have assured the public that the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to bring more such offenders to justice.

This case highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud through social media platforms and the need for vigilance while conducting online transactions.

Gurugram police continue to strengthen their cyber crime unit to tackle these sophisticated scams and protect citizens from falling prey to such deceitful practices.