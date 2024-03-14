Gurugram man hangs self due to unpaid dues

: A 43-year-old man was found dead at his residence, allegedly by hanging himself, amid claims of harassment by his former employer, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night, with the body of the deceased, identified as Harjinder Singh, discovered on Wednesday morning, the police noted.

Before taking the extreme step, Singh left a voice note addressed to his wife, Paramneet Kaur, in which he cited harassment by his former employer, R K Tuteja, for failing to settle his salary dues.

Singh, a driver, allegedly hanged himself from a grille on the stairway of the third floor of his house in Gandhi Nagar Colony here, using an electric cable, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by Kaur, the victim had been working as a van driver at a rotary blood bank for the past two weeks while a salary

dispute was ongoing with his former employer, the police said. “My husband was

working with R K Tuteja as a driver but he did not pay him his salary,” Kaur said in the complaint