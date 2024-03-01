Gurugram man arrested for sexual assault, threatening 9-yr-old girl

A 33-year-old man has been arrested for sexually assaulting and threatening a nine-year-old minor girl, Gurugram Police said on Thursday. The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Gurugram Sector-51 Police Station.

The arrested accused was identified as Nazimul (33), resident of Banjara Market, Sector-53, Gurugram.

According to the police, the arrest took place at the accused’s residence on Wednesday, which comes after a woman’s complaint lodged two days prior at the Sector-51 Police Station, detailing the harrowing ordeal her daughter faced.

According to the complaint filed on Tuesday, the victim was subjected to sexual assault and threats to her life by the accused, who resides in a slum opposite Jalvayu Vihar, near Banjara Market.