Gurugram man arrested for Delhi realtor’s murder

Noida: With the arrest of a man from Gurugram on Thursday, UP’s Hapur police have worked out the murder case of a Delhi based realtor who was recovered dead from a vacant field along National Highway 9 on January 13.

Body of Virendra Rai (55), a resident of Dwarka in New Delhi was found partially clothed, discarded in Babugarh area at NH9. While the murder case remain blind for the police, hundreds of CCTV cameras were scanned. Police from nearby districts and states were also consulted, said Hapur SP, Kunwar Gyananjay Singh.

However, on the basis of sustained investigations, the police on Thursday arrested Vikas Tomar (45), a resident of Gurugram who is a business partner of deceased man.

Police said that the entire dispute stemmed from Rs 2 lakh dispute between the two. “Tomar eliminated his friend on failure of paying a loan of Rs 2 lakh which he borrowed from Rai” said SP Singh.

SHO Babugarh, Vijay Gupta said that both the deceased and the accused have criminal antecedents and first met in Tihar Jail in 2022. “Post-release, they collaborated in property dealing while Tomar pursued journalism. His extravagant lifestyle culminated in borrowing two lakh rupees from Virendra. Fed up by repayment demands, Tomar orchestrated the murder” said Gupta.

“On the night of January 12, both had drinks together in car when Tomar transported inebriated Virendra at NH9 via Ghaziabad in the dense fog to bludgeon him with a brick near Chhijarsi toll plaza. He then dumped the body at a vacant field and incinerated the bloodied stained garments in Delhi and retained the victim’s mobile phone and watch” Gupta added. Police recovered the murder weapon, victim’s belongings, and the car used in crime. The successful Babugarh police team received a Rs 10,000 reward from

SP Singh.