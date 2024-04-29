Gurugram has highest voter count in Haryana

Gurugram: Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal Sunday said with more than 25 lakh voters, Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency has the highest voter count for a parliamentary constituency in the state. Gurugram has 25,46,916 voters, of which 13,47,521 are male, 11,99,317 are female and 78 are transgenders, whereas in Faridabad Lok Sabha constituency, the number of voters is 24,14,168, of which 13,10,206 are male, 11,03,844 female, and 118 transgenders.

Polling for all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will take place on May 25 followed by counting on June 4.

The notification for elections will be issued on April 29. The deadline for filing nominations is May 6. The scrutiny of nominations will be done on May 7, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 9.

In the 2019 LS polls, the voting percentage in Haryana was 70.36. “This time the target is to increase it to at least 75 per cent,” the Haryana CEO said.

For this, several unique initiatives have been undertaken by the election department, including launching the Voter in Queue app, sending polling invitations to voters akin to wedding invitations, and setting up 31 polling booths in the multi-storey societies of Gurugram, he said.

He said 1,99,81,982 voters across the state are eligible to cast their votes in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Meanwhile, among other LS constituencies, he said that in Ambala there are 10,51,443 male voters, 9,35,635 female voters, and 76 transgender voters.

Similarly, in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, there are 9,38,029 male voters, 8,50,439 female voters, and 23 transgender voters, while in the Sirsa constituency, there are 10,20,510 male voters, 9,11,339 female voters, and 41 transgender voters, he said.