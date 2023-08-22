Gurugram gets new CP

Gurugram: In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Monday ordered transfer and posting orders of 20 IPS officers with immediate effect.

Gurugram Police Commissioner was among those transferred.

The reshuffle came barely days after the appointment of Shatrujeet Kapur as the new Director General of Police. Kapur was appointed DGP after the term of his predecessor P K Agrawal ended on August 15.

Kala Ramachandran, at present Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, has been posted as ADGP, Administration (Haryana), relieving Arshinder Singh Chawla of this charge.

Vikas Arora, who is at present Faridabad Commissioner of Police, will be the new police commissioner of Gurugram, as per the order.

Arora is being replaced by Rakesh Kumar Arya, IGP Rohtak Range.