Gurugram councillor assaulted, car set on fire over family dispute

Gurugram: A local councillor was assaulted and his car was set on fire in a shocking incident on Saturday night in Farrukhnagar, Gurgaon, in what appears to be a violent family dispute.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Farrukhnagar Police Station.

The councillor was identified as Naveen (28), resident of Bilaspur.

According to the police, the confrontation began after Naveen received a complaint from his sister, Puja, about her husband, Rahul, who was allegedly intoxicated and using offensive language. Attempting to resolve the issue, Naveen approached Rahul’s residence, only to be greeted by Rahul wielding a pistol. Despite Naveen’s efforts to calm the situation, Rahul assaulted him with an iron rod, causing a head injury, and threatening his life.

The violence escalated when Rahul, in a fit of rage, set Naveen’s WagonR car ablaze outside his sister’s home as the family attempted to transport Naveen to the hospital.

The vehicle was completely destroyed, necessitating the intervention of the fire brigade to extinguish the flames.

Naveen was initially taken to Farukhnagar Hospital before being transferred to the Sector 10 Civil Hospital, where he continues to receive treatment for his injuries. Rahul reportedly followed Naveen to the hospital, issuing further threats.

A comprehensive FIR has been lodged at the Farrukhnagar police station against Rahul, encompassing multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.