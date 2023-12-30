Gurugram cops crack blind murder case, arrest suspect in 24 hrs

New Delhi: The Gurugram Police has successfully solved a blind murder case and arrested the accused within 24 hours of receiving the initial report.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Badshahpur Police Station.

The victim was identified as Mithun alias Samay Singh (29), resident of Bhalatala village, Alwar district, Rajasthan, and the arrested accused was identified as Mukesh (28), resident of Guria village, Alwar district, Rajasthan.

According to the police, the incident, which occurred on Wednesday, involved an individual fatally struck by a car near the Darbaripur cremation ground in Gurugram.

The victim Mithun Singh was found deceased at the scene. A written complaint filed by the victim’s brother triggered a prompt response from the police, leading to the registration of a case under the relevant murder sections.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Police Siddhant Jain, the police swiftly launched an operation to gather crucial evidence and information related to the murder. The main suspect, identified as Mukesh, was apprehended at Vatika Chowk, Gurugram,

on Thursday.