Gurugram club owner shot at over financial dispute, injured

New Delhi: The owner of the King Club in Gurugram was fired upon, allegedly due to financial disputes, near Fatehpur Beri.



The police received the information about the incident on Wednesday through a PCR call at Fatehpur Beri Police Station.

According to the police, the caller, Rahul, reported that his brother was attacked while en route from the Gurugram club to their residence.

The incident occurred near Dera Mandi Road, Fatehpur Beri, Delhi.

According to the caller, Sundar, the brother of the caller and owner of the King Club, informed him during the morning hours that two cars were tailing him.

Sunder reported being fired upon near Gwal Pahari Chauki, Gurugram, with the chase continuing until it reached Fatehpur Beri.

The assailants intercepted Sunder’s white Creta car, subsequently firing upon the vehicle and assaulting him with an iron rod.

Sunder sustained no bullet injuries, only a head injury.

Harkesh, another individual present at the scene, disclosed to the police that he and the injured Sunder jointly managed the King Club at MG Road, Gurugram.

He implicated individuals from Tigaon, Faridabad, alleging a longstanding feud rooted in financial disputes related to the King Club.

At the location, the Delhi Police discovered three empty cartridges on the road, evidence of the violent encounter.

Sunder’s damaged car was also found abandoned at the roadside.