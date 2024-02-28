Gurugram: 3 managers of private bank among 4 held for cyber fraud

The Cyber Cell of the Gurugram Police has arrested four individuals, including three managers from Kotak Mahindra Bank, for their alleged involvement in providing bank accounts to cyber criminals.

The police received the information about the incident through a complaint registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohit Rathi (25) resident of Rathivas, Gurugram, Mahesh Kumar (27) resident of Kalwani, Bilaspur, Gurugram, Vishwakarma Maurya (28) resident of Ramupur, Mahu, Uttar Pradesh, and Hayat (22) resident of Salaka, Mewat.

According to the Police, the arrests were made following a detailed investigation into a complaint filed at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Manesar, revealing a deep-seated nexus between bank officials and cyber fraudsters.

The three accused identified as Mohit Rathi, Mahesh Kumar, and Vishwakarma Maurya, all of whom were employed at the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch at M.G. Road, along with Hayat.

The police action saw the apprehension of Rathi from Bilaspur, Kumar from village Kalwani, Maurya from Manesar, and Hayat from Mewat between February 21 and February 26.