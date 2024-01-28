Gurugram: 1 killed as truck hits canter on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Gurugram: A man was killed and another sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their canter near Bilaspur on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was the helper of the canter driver, they said.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident at Bilaspur police station, police said.

Canter driver Nitin, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district, in his complaint said that he was returning from Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi in the wee hours on Friday with his helper Rajiv, they said.

“It was around 3 am on Friday near Binola flyover when a speeding truck hit my canter from behind. Soon after the collision, our vehicle collided with a bus coming from the Jaipur side after crossing the divider and overturned on the road,” Nitin, the injured driver, said in his complaint.