Guru Ravi Dass Marg in Kalkaji to undergo makeover

NEW DELHI: In an effort to revamp one of the busiest streets in the Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Guru Ravi Dass Marg is set to undergo a significant transformation under the leadership of PWD minister Atishi.



Minister Atishi, who officially launched the project, aims to not only enhance the road’s aesthetic appeal but also to strengthen its infrastructure.

Atishi has outlined a comprehensive plan for the rejuvenation of Guru Ravi Dass Marg, stating, “As part of the beautification of Guru Ravi Dass Marg, footpaths will be repaired to make them user-friendly, and the service road will also receive a new look.” The refurbishment includes recarpeting the road, implementing high-quality road markings, and redesigning the footpaths to prioritise pedestrian safety and convenience.

Furthermore, the project emphasises the value of green spaces, with intentions to adorn the central verge with lush plants, thereby enhancing the road’s visual appeal and promoting environmental sustainability.

Guru Ravi Dass Marg serves as a vital artery in the Kalkaji assembly constituency, facilitating the daily commute of thousands of residents. Minister Atishi highlighted the significance of this endeavor, remarking, “Following the strengthening and beautification of Guru Ravi Dass Marg, connectivity to main roads from several colonies in the Kalkaji assembly constituency will see an improvement, establishing these beautiful roads as the identity of our assembly constituency.”

Minister Atishi extended gratitude towards Chief Minister Kejriwal, acknowledging the support and esteem he has garnered from the Kalkaji community.

With a vision to create world-class amenities for its inhabitants, the Delhi government’s initiative to rejuvenate Guru Ravi Dass Marg aims to ensure a better quality of life for all citizens.