Guru Nanak Eye Care Center: Govt to start optometry course

New Delhi: The Delhi government will be setting up an Optometry training wing at the Guru Nanak Eye Care Center to train people in eyecare, a statement said



on Friday.

Under the move, a four-year Bachelor of Optometry degree will be offered to medical students by the Optometry Training

Wing.

The objective of the institute is to give quality eye care to the people of Delhi by training students and prepare them to lend their support at screening activities at community and national level programmes, it said.

“Eyes are a very delicate & crucial part of the human anatomy.

"In the digital era, many people are suffering from chronic eye diseases due to the excessive use of electronic devices such as TVs, laptops and cellular devices. Under such conditions, there is a demand for Optometry experts in the country, as well as across the world,” the statement quoted Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

as saying.

The Guru Nanak Eye Center, affiliated with the Maulana Azad Medical College and Delhi University, is a training institute for graduate programmes, with an intake of 15 students every

year.

The four-year course will include a one-year internship, Sisodia said.

At present, Dr Rajendra Prasad Center for Ophthalmology in Delhi is the only government institute besides the AIIMS, and the Government Medical College, Chandigarh to offer a four-year degree course in Optometry, the statement said.

Students who have studied and graduated from the Sciences stream in Class 12 can apply for admission to the Bachelor of Optometry

course.

For admission to Guru Nanak Eye Care Center, students have to pass the entrance test.